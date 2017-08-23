England’s batting line-up is one we can look to exploit in our conditions: Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has revealed his plans to take down the English batsman in the upcoming Ashes series. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Starc has revealed his plans to take down the English batsman in the upcoming Ashes series. (Source: Reuters)

The upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia is expected to be a feisty contest. With both teams in good form, players from the warring sides will know the importance of getting a strong start to the series. While preparations for one of the anticipated series have already begun, in the latest interview pacer, Mitchell Starc has revealed his plans to take down the English batsman, which is by targeting the inexperienced lot. Noticeably, England’s batting-order does comprise the likes of David Malan, Mark Stoneman and Westley, all of whom are relatively new to the international stage.

Speaking to The Unplayable Podcast, Starc said, “They’re certainly not as settled in the batting stakes as they were a little while ago. Root and Cook are their two guys that are quite experienced and their two key batters.” and added, “They’re trying a few guys there at the top with the last couple of series so you don’t really quite know who they’re going to bring to Australia yet. It will be interesting, it’s a nice one to watch for the bowlers. We’re a more settled side than they are at the moment. Their batting line-up is one we can look at try to exploit in our conditions.”

Commenting on the English bowling attack, Starc said,”(England) will rely a lot on their bowlers who come to Australia and have played a lot in Australia before,” he said. “That’s the most dangerous part about their team with guys who have taken a lot of wickets, home and away as well.

