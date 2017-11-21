England women make record run chase in Ashes T20

Danni Wyatt scored first ever century for England in T20 cricket. (Source: England cricket) Danni Wyatt scored first ever century for England in T20 cricket. (Source: England cricket)

England women had already lost the Ashes but had an opportunity to level the series on an aggregate basis in Canberra. And they did so in serious style! Coming into the contest, there had been four hundreds in women’s T20 cricket and as that statistic moved to five, courtesy Danni Wyatt, England also got its first ever T20 centurion while stitching a record run chase in the shortest format. The series finished 8-8 but Australia retained the Ashes.

Wyatt finished on exactly 100 from 57 balls and played a key role in taking England to the 179-run target with four wickets and an over to spare. And England needed a big scorer to nullify Beth Mooney’s 117 runs from 70 balls to become the second from Australia to make a T20 hundred. Mooney also registered a record for her to score the second highest individual score in women’s T20 cricket.

England looked to be easing to victory but suffered a late wobble with captain Heather Knight (51), Wyatt (100) and Katherine Brunt (five) departing in quick succession from 169 for three. But Fran Wilson maintained herself and scored the winning boundary.

Knight was named as the Player of the Series and she told BT Sport, “I didn’t start the T20 series how I wanted, but to finish like that and play second fiddle to Danni was brilliant. What a series it’s been. Beth Mooney was outstanding. For her to be on the losing side, it shouldn’t be that way. It’s been a long seven weeks, but to come away and finish like that, we can be proud.”

You absolute beauty – so proud of you @Danni_Wyatt 1st 💯 for an England women’s player in T20 cricket #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/TcvcEuVoyD — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 21, 2017

Not so surprisingly, Wyatt bagged the Player of the Match honours. She said later, “I’ve been in the nets for five weeks so I was ready. It’s surreal, I still can’t believe what happened.”

