England will struggle with Kookaburra ball in Australia, says Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will lead Australia’s attack in Ashes.(Source: AP File) Mitchell Starc will lead Australia’s attack in Ashes.(Source: AP File)

Mitchell Starc has said that things will be different for England pacers when they play in Autralia with a Kookaburra pink ball under lights. He added that England use a different ball (Duke) to play Test cricket which will be of disadvantage for them in Australia.

“I think our squad has played enough over in England to know there’s a bit more grass on the wicket, a bit like it is out here, but this is a different cricket ball. They (England) haven’t played with a pink Kooka(burra) before, I think their pink Duke (brand ball) swung quite a bit which they won’t find with the pink Kookaburra. So for us, it’s probably an advantage to have a bit of pink ball cricket under our belts with a few seasons in the Shield and a couple of Test matches,” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Talking about the Day-Night Test, Starc said that if the conditions remain same as the day, it will be difficult to score runs. Cricket.com.au reported that Kookaburra manufacturers have modified the seam of the ball for the Australian summer.

“It (the Adelaide pitch) is probably going to be as much like a Test wicket as the one we played on this week. So batters are going to have find a way to score runs, and for bowlers it’s about bowling in good spots and trying to take as many wickets as quickly as we can,” he said.

Starc’s team-mate at NSW Trent Copeland also backed the Australian bowlers to perform in the upcoming Ashes. The Day-Night Test begins December 2.

“They (England) are going to be really hard work here,” Copeland said. “Guys like (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad, bowling around the wicket to a lot of our lefties and swinging the ball both ways.

“Even someone like Chris Woakes who pitches the ball up and swings it. I think they are pretty well suited all around the country to be honest, but here in particular it’s going to be very much like English conditions,” he added.

