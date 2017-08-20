England-West Indies series could be the saddest for Test cricket, says Michael Vaughan

England spanked West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first match of the series. (Source: Reuters) England spanked West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first match of the series. (Source: Reuters)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons this three-match Test series between England and West Indies “could be the saddest” considering the massive gap between the two teams. An example of it was provided on Saturday when West Indies batting went down like bowling pins to concede 19 wickets in a single day’s play of the day-night Test. It helped England to register a thumping inning and 209 runs victory at Edgbaston.

Such has been England’s dominance over West Indies or Caribbean teams’ apathy on their tours that they’ve not won a Test in England in 17 years.

“Every time they have arrived in England, they seem to have got worse,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. “There are a lot of young players in the West Indies side and you need to give them time, but I find it difficult to think they can go on without any senior players,” added Vaughan.

“There is no one there to teach them. I really fear that this series could be one of the saddest for Test cricket.”

West Indies are without senior and experienced players in Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy due to a disagreement with the West Indies Cricket Board over contracts and team selection. The West Indies team have gone from world beaters in the 1980s to not being able to win an away series since 1995 unless your name is Zimbabwe or Bangladesh.

England were rated as the worst team in the world in 1999 and now are third best in the world and come into the series having beaten South Africa 3-1 in their backyard. “I don’t think this era of cricket is any different to any other era,” said England coach Trevor Bayliss. “There have always been strong teams and one or two that are struggling. West Indies are going through a rough time but 20, 40, 60 years ago there were other teams that were going through rough periods.”

