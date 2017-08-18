England vs West Indies: Joe Root is a genius while batting, says Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook and Joe Root compiled a partnership of 248 runs for the third wicket in first innings of day-night Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook and Joe Root compiled a partnership of 248 runs for the third wicket in first innings of day-night Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

England ended first day’s play of day-night Test against West Indies at 348/3 after skipper Joe Root and former captain Alstair Cook scored individual hundreds at Edgbaston. While Root was dismissed by Roach for 136, Cook is still at the crease at 153. The left-right batting combination compiled a total of 248 runs for the third wicket.

“It’s fairly frustrating when you have a 30 run head-start and he beats you to a hundred by 30 [It was actually 22 and 20 respectively],” said Cook.

Hailing, the new skipper’s batting abilities, Cook said that Root is one of the best English players with whom he has played the game.

“If he’s not the best English player I’ve played with, he’s right up there. I think he is. His game is phenomenal and he’s just churning out runs. He’s a genius and an unbelievable player to watch from the other end, how he moves, his rhythm, it’s a lesson to us all,” he said.

“I don’t know why hundreds are such a big thing,” Cook said. “I was really pleased with a couple of those 50s in a tough series against South Africa where it did quite a lot. As a batter, you are judged on hundreds. It was nice when it was tilted in the batsmen’s favour, that I managed to cash in,” he added.

Talking about day-night Test cricket, Cook suggested that there’s no reason that this form can fail.

“I can’t see it not being a success in other parts of the world,” said Cook. “Whether we need to do it in England is a different matter. It’s not actually dark until the last hour so it doesn’t feel like day-night cricket until the last hour. In other parts of the world when you get a session and a half of dark cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant.”

“We are very lucky in England that the crowds we get everywhere we play are fantastic. You look at other Test cricket around the world and they don’t have that so there is stuff to be done. It is an interesting thing and as players, we understand the responsibility to try these things,” he added.

Talking about his own batting, the left-handed batsman suggested that he was enjoying himself while batting in the middle.

“I was yawning at about 9pm because it was about my bedtime,” he joked. “I think if you get 150 and you’re not out at the end of the day, you’ll obviously enjoy it. Everything is just slightly unusual but it’s a mental thing really, nothing more. I thought the crowd were unbelievable in the stands.”

