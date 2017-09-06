England vs West Indies: Won’t fuss over getting to 500 wickets as long as we win, says James Anderson

James Anderson could become the first English bowler to get to 500 Test wickets. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson could become the first English bowler to get to 500 Test wickets. (Source: Reuters)

James Anderson said that he won’t be too dissapointed if he doesn’t get to 500 wickets as long as England win in their third Test. The 35-year old is three scalps away from becoming the first England bowler, the third fast bowler and the sixth overall in history to reach the milestone. “I am a bit of a believer in fate so if it’s meant to be this week, then it will happen,” Anderson is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “As long as we get the win I am not too fussed. I know I am talking about it but I really don’t want to think about it.”

Anderson’s Test career began at Lord’s when he was just 21 years old. The match was against Zimbabwe and he took five wickets in the very first innings. Since then, he has cemented his name as one of the all time greats in England’s fast bowling hall of fame.

“I didn’t think I would play this much for England or get this many wickets,” said Anderson, “It is very surreal to think that I have achieved what I have achieved and I am thrilled that I have been able to play for so long and have the success I have had.”

He said that he wasn’t expecting to reach the 500-wicket mark at the start of the summer. “I knew over seven Tests I’d have to bowl very well and everything would have to go my way to get near it,” said Anderson, “So to be as close as I am to it is somewhere I didn’t expect to be.”

