We didn’t play our best against West Indies in the second Test, says James Anderson

England seamer James Anderson expressed disappointment with the way the hosts played the final day of the second Test against West Indies, all while trying to build momentum for the upcoming Ashes in Australia. Having lost the second Test to West Indies with Shai Hope producing the goods, England head to Lord’s to clinch the series in a decider.

West Indies had triumphed by five wickets at Headingley last week. This came as a rude shock to the English side who had beaten South Africa 3-1 and won the first Test, in Leeds, resoundingly.

“It was disappointing for us after such a performance at Edgbaston, we thought we could build on that and close out the series at Headingley,” Anderson told Sky Sports News ahead of Thursday’s opening day.

“As bowlers we were confident we could bowl them out but full credit to the West Indies, I thought they played fantastically well that last day.

“I thought the West Indies came back very strong – which we expected them to do – and we didn’t play at our best at all, which is really frustrating for us as we are trying to build momentum.”

Following the upcoming Test against West Indies, England’s focus will shift to the trip to Australia for the iconic Ashes which begins on November 23 at the Gabba. Anderson stressed on the need for momentum prior to the series.

“You’re always trying to win Test match series,” he said. “It’s very important to try to build momentum and with this team going forward I think we really need to get some momentum going as it’s an important winter for us.

“We’ve done some good things over the past few months, or maybe 12 months, but not quite got that consistency going yet and that’s something that we’re really striving for.”

Anderson stands on 497 wickets on the eve of the third and deciding Test with milestone of 500 wickets within touching distance. However, he maintains that he tries to keep these statistics on the back of his mind. “It’s obviously nice … the fact I’ve played for long enough to get this close to 500 is something that I’m very proud of,” he said. But to be honest, I do try to put it to the back of my mind. I’ve got a job to do this week. We desperately need to win this Test match to win the series so I’m going to be focused completely on doing my job for the team when we get out there,” he added.

