England vs West Indies, third Test: England call up Toby Roland-Jones in place of Chris Woakes

England have decided to play Toby Roland-Jones in place of fast bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes for the third Test against West Indies to be played at Lord’s. Woakes struggled in the second Test at Headingley that England went on to lose by five wickets.

Although he made an unbeaten 61 in England’s second innings, Woakes returned bowling figures of 1-78 and 1-44 as England fell to a first Test defeat at home to West Indies since 2000. They are now looking to avoid surrendering the series at Lord’s, which will be the first time England lose to West Indies at home since 1988. The West Indies team that play now are a far cry from the all conquering side of that era.

“But this is a team I think is going to win this week,” England captain Joe Root is quoted as saying by AFP, “There’s plenty of cricket to be played throughout the rest of this summer and he (Woakes) is a fantastic performer across all formats. I fully expect him to come back strong.”

Roland-Jones plays for Middlesex in County cricket and hence will be bowling at his home ground in the third match. “Home conditions, he (Roland-Jones) obviously knows the surfaces and is bowling very well at the moment,” said Root. The third Test starts on Thursday.

