I’m hoping West Indies can at least win one Test or compete against England, says Curtly Ambrose

Curtly Ambrose expected some fight from West Indies against England. (Source: File) Curtly Ambrose expected some fight from West Indies against England. (Source: File)

Former West Indies seamer and legend of the game Curtley Ambrose believes West Indies will have to be on top of their game if they are to compete with England when the three Test series begins on Thursday with a day-night Test in Edgbaston. However, he played down West Indies’ chances owing to the exodus of important players that could have possibly made a difference.

“I am concerned with the way we are playing,” said 53-year-old Ambrose to BBC for whom he would be part of the commentary panel. “I am hoping they can at least win one Test or compete, but, as a realist, I am not too sure they will,” he added. West Indies are on a six consecutive Test series losing streak with their last win coming back in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Ambrose represented West Indies in 98 Tests and picked up 405 wickets while forming a lethal seam bowling partnership with Courtney Walsh. But the on-going issue surrounding West Indies Cricket Board and the players will see absences of veterans Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels from the side that takes the field on Thursday. “I still believe if we had all those names, our cricket would be better. Look at the Twenty20 squad. We have them players available and they have always been a force. According to the Cricket West Indies board, you have to be available to play all the first-class games in the region to be eligible for the Test team. I don’t have a problem with that, but Cricket West Indies need to be more lenient with their players if they want their best team. So many players are starting their careers so have no-one to turn to who is a senior pro,” added Ambrose while claiming the inexperience plagues the eighth ranked West Indies.

