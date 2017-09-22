Only in Express

England vs West Indies second ODI abandoned

Only 11 minutes play was possible at the Nottingham ground before rain saw the umpires take the players off the field with England 21 without loss after 2.2 overs, having been sent into bat.

By: AFP | Nottingham | Published:September 22, 2017 1:31 am
england vs west indies, eng vs wi, england vs west indies odi, The rain did not relent and several hours later, shortly before 4:15pm local time (1515 GMT) the match was abandoned. (Source: AP)
Play in the second one-day international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge today was abandoned as a no-result washout.

Only 11 minutes play was possible at the Nottingham ground before rain saw the umpires take the players off the field with England 21 without loss after 2.2 overs, having been sent into bat.

Jonny Bairstow was nine not out and Alex Hales 10 not out.

The rain did not relent and several hours later, shortly before 4:15pm local time (1515 GMT) the match was abandoned.

England remain 1-0 up in a five-match series that continues in Bristol on Sunday.

