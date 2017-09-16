England vs West Indies Live Streaming, Only T20I: When and where to watch the only T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST

England takes on West Indies in a one-off T20I at Chester-le Street on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) England takes on West Indies in a one-off T20I at Chester-le Street on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

After the washout in the match against Ireland, West Indies will take on England in a one-off T20 match at Chester-le-Street. Since the 2016 World cup final, this is the first time that the two teams will face each other and hence will be an exciting contest to look out for. While the hosts won the Test series comfortably, one cannot ignore the fact, that the Windies are the World Champions in the shortest format. The return of Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Marlon Samuels, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine will only add more power to the visitors.

When is the T20I match between England and West Indies

The only T20 match, between England and West Indies, will be played on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

What time is the T20I match between England and West Indies?

The T20 match between England and West Indies begins at 11 PM IST (Saturday night). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the T20I match between England and West Indies being played?

T20 match between England and West Indies will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

How do I follow the T20I match between England and West Indies live?

T20 match between England and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

Squads:

England-

Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey

West Indies-

Carlos Brathwaite(c), Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd