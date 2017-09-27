England vs West Indies Live Score 4th ODI: England eye series win against West Indies. (Reuters Photo) England vs West Indies Live Score 4th ODI: England eye series win against West Indies. (Reuters Photo)

England and West Indies face-off one more time. England lead the five-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first and third ODI. The second ODI was washed out due to rain. West Indies still have a chance to at least tie the series by winning the fourth and fifth ODIs. West Indies, who have shown the only spark on this Tour in the second Test, will look to win the match in London and have something to play in the final ODI. Chris Gayle will once again be a big force in the batting but West Indies need to get their bowling right against an in-form batting line-up of England. Catch the England vs West Indies Live Score 4th ODI from London here

England vs West Indies Live Score 4th ODI and ENG vs WI Live Score 4th ODI here

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd