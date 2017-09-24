England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: England face West Indies in Bristol

Only in Express
England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: Catch the live scores of England vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live from Bristol. ENG vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score.

By: Express Web Desk | Bristol | Updated: September 24, 2017 2:27 pm
england vs west indies live, eng vs wi live score, england vs west indies live cricket score England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: England lead series 1-0. (Source: Reuters)
England have a chance of taking an unassailable lead over West Indies in the third ODI of the five-match series in Bristol. The home team leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI while the second one-day international was washed out due to rain. West Indies were not very impressive in the first ODI which was won by England by seven wickets. Chris Gayle, who missed the second ODI due to a strain, is expected to be back for the third ODI. Catch the England vs West Indies Live Score of 3rd ODI in Bristol

England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI, ENG vs WI Live Score

