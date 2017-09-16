England vs West Indies, lone T20I Live score and updates: England will bowl first against West Indies

Only in Express
England vs West Indies, one-off T20I, Live score and updates: England take on West Indies in a one-off T20I at Durham. Catch live scores and updates of the lone T20I between West Indies and England here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 16, 2017 10:39 pm
eng vs wi live score, england vs west indies live, live eng vs wi, England vs West Indies live score: England take on West Indies in a lone T20I that precedes a five-match ODI series.
England vs West Indies, one-off T20I Live score and updates:

England take on West Indies in a one-off T20I at Durham on Saturday. The match is a repeat of the 2016 World Cup final that West Indies won in dramatic fashion. This match was preceded by a three-match Test series that England won 2-1. But the series will be remembered for West Indies’ surprise win at Headingley led by a 100 from Shai Hope. The T20I match itself precedes a five-match ODI series that starts on September 19. The likes of Chris Gayle and Suni Narine will be in action for West Indies but England will be wary of Gayle’s opening partner Evin Lewis, whose century had led West Indies to victory over India earlier in the year. Catch live scores and updates of the lone T20I between West Indies and England here.

England vs West Indies, one-off T20I Live score and updates:

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams

