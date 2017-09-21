England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: England begin with Hales, Bairstow against Windies

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: England lead five-match ODI series 1-0. England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: England lead five-match ODI series 1-0.

England’s seven-wicket win over West Indies in the first of the five-match ODI series was as comfortable as it could look like. Riding on Jonny Bairstow’s maiden ODI hundred England took 1-0 lead at Old Trafford. Windies will hope to make a strong comeback in the second ODI, which is scheduled to be played at the Trent Bridge. While England have just suffered one loss in their previous five matches, Windies have just managed to register one win in their last five games. Catch all live scores and live updates of the second ODI between England and West Indies here.

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI:

SQUADS

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

