England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: England begin with Hales, Bairstow against Windies

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Catch all live score and live updates of the second ODI between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 21, 2017 5:06 pm
england vs west indies, live cricket score, cricket score, england vs west indies score, eng vs wi live score, eng vs wi live streaming, chris gayle, cricket live streaming, cricket news, sports news, indian express England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: England lead five-match ODI series 1-0.
England’s seven-wicket win over West Indies in the first of the five-match ODI series was as comfortable as it could look like. Riding on Jonny Bairstow’s maiden ODI hundred England took 1-0 lead at Old Trafford. Windies will hope to make a strong comeback in the second ODI, which is scheduled to be played at the Trent Bridge. While England have just suffered one loss in their previous five matches, Windies have just managed to register one win in their last five games. Catch all live scores and live updates of the second ODI between England and West Indies here.

SQUADS

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

