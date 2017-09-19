England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Toss delayed in Manchester due to wet outfield

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: England and West Indies face off in the first ODI in Manchester. (Source: Reuters) England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: England and West Indies face off in the first ODI in Manchester. (Source: Reuters)

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Toss has been delayed in Manchester due to a wet outfield. Both England and West Indies have plenty to play for in this five match ODI series that begins as a day-nighter in Manchester. For England the series is a chance to build towards the World Cup in their own backyard in two year’s time. But the series takes a whole lot meaning for West Indies who need an extremely positive outcome if they are to edge Sri Lanka to qualify automatically for the extravaganza. Their Test series finished 2-1 in favour of England despite Shai Hope’s heroics in the second Test and West Indies added a win in the shortest format – their strongest avenue – to give themselves a positive edge coming into the ODIs. Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels are back for West Indies and their return would be a major boost to the side. Jonny Bairstow will open for England is one detail we already know. Catch live scores and updates from England vs West Indies in 1st ODI from Manchester.

SQUADS

England:Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett

West Indies:Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins, Jerome Taylor

