England vs West Indies, Day-Night Test, Preview: England take on West Indies in ‘unknown territory’

England’s Alastair Cook trains under floodlights at Edgbaston in Birmingham ahead of the first Day/Night Test against West Indies. (Source: AP) England’s Alastair Cook trains under floodlights at Edgbaston in Birmingham ahead of the first Day/Night Test against West Indies. (Source: AP)

As England takes on West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday in a three -match Test series, history beckons itself. However, all the limelight has gathered around the first Test since it will be the first day-night Test on English shores. This will also be the fifth Test to be played with a pink ball.

To quote Stuart Broad England are stepping forth into unknown territory. The Three Lions have never played pink ball cricket on the international stage whereas West Indies have the advantage of the prior experience of playing the longer format under lights.

While this is sure to ruffle up the selection strategy of the home side, what England has on their side is confidence up to the brim after beating South Africa in the previous series. While the top order continues to look fragile with Mark Stoneman set to make his debut, the onus will once more be on Alastair Cook, Joe Root and Moeen Ali to bat at the top of the order. Among the seamers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad are set to lead the attack. After an impressive outing in the last series, Toby-Roland Jones seems likely to be the third seamer. However, whether Chris Woakes gets a look in still remains to be seen. Riding high on an incredible form Ben Stokes is another player to watch out for. What works in England’s favour is that the last time these two sides met was in an ODI series and England defeated the then home side 3-0

West Indies, however, have a miserable away record and hence will be looking to improve upon it. Kieran Powell will have to shoulder the responsibility at the top of the order with the likes of Shai Hope, Roston Chase supporting down the order. However, West Indies will be bolstered by the return of fast bowler Kemar Roach. In conditions suitable to seam and swing Roach will be quite a handful.

Meanwhile, as far as the pink ball is concerned it will provide a unique experience for the 70,000 odd crowd. The key session will be the final session which will witness the period around sunset. The blending of natural light and the floodlights is known to be a testing time for batsmen.

Squads:

England

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes.

West Indies

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

