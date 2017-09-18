England vs West Indies: Chris Gayle just hits the ball wherever he wants, says Liam Plunkett

West Indies’ Chris Gayle in action. (Source: Reuters) West Indies’ Chris Gayle in action. (Source: Reuters)

England’s Liam Plunkett is excited to face Chris Gayle in the ODI series against West Indies, that begin on Thursday and called the big-hitter Gayle a good player who hits the ball out of the park in whichever direction he wants.

The English fast bowler was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying, “I don’t think anyone knows (how to bowl to Gayle) do they? He’s such a good player he just hits the ball out of the park wherever he wants.”

“You want to beat the best they can bring over. In one-dayers we’re a good team, we haven’t won any silverware obviously but in terms of the last two years with the amount of games and series we are a confident team,” Plunkett said. “We feel like we should beat them (West Indies).”

On him beocming a white-ball regular now, Plunkett said, “I’m quite comfortable in my own skin with England now. It’s good to have that feeling and it would be great to be the number one wicket-taker. It would be great to achieve that but also good to win the series.”

Plunkett is in store of becoming the leading wicket-taker in one-day internationals and looks set to break the record this year. He has taken 28 wickets in 13 ODIs in 2017, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (36 wickets) and Pakistan’s Hasan Ali (31) topping the list for the calendar year to date.

