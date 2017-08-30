England vs West Indies: At no point were we complacent, says Joe Root

England’s Joe Root. (Source: Reuters) England’s Joe Root. (Source: Reuters)

After England went down with a five wicket defeat against West Indies in the second Test at Headingley, captain Joe Root defended his side saying that they were not complacent at any point in the game.

Root was quoted by BBC as saying, “If we were right on it and took all of our chances it might have been slightly different. It was spinning. It was the fifth day. We are a positive side who want to win Test matches – unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.

“At no point were we complacent.”

England coach Trevor Bayliss said that the decision to declare was a good one. “Previously we might not have found a way back into the game,” he said. “I thought it was a real step forward for this side, finding a way to show fight and character to get into a position so we could declare.”

This is Root’s second defeat as England captain but Bayliss said that the loss keeps them focused. “It keeps us focused,” Bayliss said. “After the last few Tests people have been saying we were in a good place for Ashes, well we have lost this one and it will keep the guys grounded.

“They will come out in the next match and show us what they have got.”

