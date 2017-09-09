England vs West Indies: After 500 wickets, James Anderson records career best haul in nine wicket win

James Anderson finished the third Test against West Indies with nine wickets. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson finished the third Test against West Indies with nine wickets. (Source: Reuters)

At Lord’s on Friday, James Anderson picked up his 500th Test wicket to join the likes of Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh in the illustrious list and in a fantastic milestone. The achievement put him in the list of cricket’s greatest bowlers. But as he had said before the third Test, “I am not really that fussed. I want to win the series and the Test match next week. Milestones have never really meant a lot. They probably will mean more when I’ve finished playing and actually reflect on what I have achieved, but right now it is about trying to win” the end result mattered to him. And on Saturday, he got that too.

Anderson took a career-best 7/42 to lead England to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final Test at Lord’s. With that, England won their second series in a row after beating South Africa 3-1. For England, the hapless nature of results continued with third consecutive Test series defeat. For England there is more reason to celebrate as they extended their winning streak over the West Indies to 29 years.

His exemplary effort ensured West Indies were bowled out for 177 to give the hosts a tame target of 107 runs to chase on the third day. Once again, Shai Hope tried to battle it out – as he did in the second Test – but was stopped short at 62. An unbroken stand of 71 runs between Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley took England over the winning line.

This will be the first Test since 2007 in which none of the four innings pass 200. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 9, 2017

One of THE memorable Laps of Honour. So much 💜 for this legend #Blowers pic.twitter.com/OFhWWnqubo — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 9, 2017

Very disappointed but not discouraged y'all have done better than a lot of teams that went to England the last 17 yrs @westindies 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Tino95 (@tinobest) September 9, 2017

Man of the series to Jimmy Anderson, Englands best ever! Lets all hope he stays fit & keeps playing for a few more years ! — Mark Ramprakash (@MarkRamprakash) September 9, 2017

England and West Indies will now play five ODIs and a T20I before the Joe Root-led side travel to Australia for the Ashes in October.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd