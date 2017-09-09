Only in Express
  • England vs West Indies: After 500 wickets, James Anderson records career best haul in nine wicket win

England vs West Indies: After 500 wickets, James Anderson records career best haul in nine wicket win

England continued their winning run over the West Indies from 1988 with a 2-1 series win at Lord's. James Anderson finished with nine wickets in the match for England to win by nine wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 9, 2017 9:45 pm
england vs west indies, eng vs wi, james anderson, england vs west indies test series, cricket news, sports news, indian express James Anderson finished the third Test against West Indies with nine wickets. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

At Lord’s on Friday, James Anderson picked up his 500th Test wicket to join the likes of Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh in the illustrious list and in a fantastic milestone. The achievement put him in the list of cricket’s greatest bowlers. But as he had said before the third Test, “I am not really that fussed. I want to win the series and the Test match next week. Milestones have never really meant a lot. They probably will mean more when I’ve finished playing and actually reflect on what I have achieved, but right now it is about trying to win” the end result mattered to him. And on Saturday, he got that too.

Anderson took a career-best 7/42 to lead England to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final Test at Lord’s. With that, England won their second series in a row after beating South Africa 3-1. For England, the hapless nature of results continued with third consecutive Test series defeat. For England there is more reason to celebrate as they extended their winning streak over the West Indies to 29 years.

His exemplary effort ensured West Indies were bowled out for 177 to give the hosts a tame target of 107 runs to chase on the third day. Once again, Shai Hope tried to battle it out – as he did in the second Test – but was stopped short at 62. An unbroken stand of 71 runs between Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley took England over the winning line.

England and West Indies will now play five ODIs and a T20I before the Joe Root-led side travel to Australia for the Ashes in October.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
41
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
FT
51
U Mumba beat Patna Pirates (51-41)
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
22
Live - 2nd Half
15'
17
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70
Sep 10, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 71

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 