England vs West Indies, 3rd Test: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

After winning the second Test of the three match Test series, West Indies would be eyeing another victory, looking to clinch the series 2-1. On the other hand, England, who dominated the first Test completely, have a chance to prove that the defeat in the second Test was a blip and nothing else. The hosts are on a winning run having beaten South Africa prior to this series by 3-1. The first Test was clinched by England, thrashing the visitors by an innings and 209 runs when Alastair Cook smashed a brilliant 243-run knock in the first innings. The Test ended in three days as West Indies lost record 19 wickets in a day’s game. The second Test of the series was a complete turn around as West Indies made a solid comeback with a five wicket win over the hosts, after chasing down a target of 322 to level the series 1-1.

When is the third Test between England and West Indies?

England and West Indies will play the third Test on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

What time is the third Test between England and West Indies?

The third Test between England and West Indies will start at 3.30 PM on Thursday afternoon with the toss scheduled for 3 PM. You can follow live score and updates on IndianExpress.com throughout the contest.

Which channel will air the third Test between England and West Indies?

The third Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where is the third Test between England and West Indies being played?

The third Test will be played at Lord’s, London.

How do I follow the third Test live online?

The third Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

