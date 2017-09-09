England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3: England look to build on their momentum from Day 2. (Source: Reuters) England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3: England look to build on their momentum from Day 2. (Source: Reuters)

James Anderson was the star of play on the second day in the third Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s. At the venue where it all began for him, he brought up his 500th Test wicket to join the likes of Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh. The feat added to England’s momentum and confidence as they pressed forward to get a series win after the disappointment and debacle of the second Test at Headingley. At close of play, West Indies stood at 93/3 and in just 22 runs lead. But it is Ben Stokes who has been the most important figure in this contest – picking up six wickets in the first innings before scoring 60 runs to take England to 194 and a lead of 71 runs. After a rain affected shortened day, West Indies could have been worse off had it not been for poor catching by the hosts. Catch live scores and updates from England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3.

TEAMS:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Windies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel

