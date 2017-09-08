Only in Express
England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: West Indies look to capitalise on good start against England

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: England will resume second day's play from 46/4 in reply to West Indies 123 in first innings. Catch all the live action and scores here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 8, 2017 2:39 pm
england vs west indies live cricket score, eng vs wi live cricket, eng vs wi live score, live cricket score, england west indies live streaming, cricket news, sports news, indian express England vs West Indies, Live Cricket score, 3rd Test day 2: West indies picked four England wickets on first day of the match. (Source: AP)
England vs West Indies, third Test Day 2, Live score and updates: England resume day’s play from 46/4. West Indies bowlers scripted a fightback for their side against England in the first innings of the third Test at Lord’s after they reduced Joe Root’s side to 4/46 before stumps. Earlier, the visiting team failed to leave a mark and were bundled out for 123 in first innings after Ben Stokes bagged a six-wicket haul. The right-hander returned with figures of 6/22. England will now resume day’s proceedings with Stokes and Dawid Malan. The three-match series is so far squared at 1-1. England won the first match which was also their maiden day-night Test by an innings and 209 runs while West Indies bounced back to win the second by 5 wickets.

TEAMS:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Windies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel

 

