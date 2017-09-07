England vs West Indies, Live Cricket score, 3rd Test Day 1: England take on West Indies in decider at Lord’s

Only in Express
England vs West Indies, Live Cricket score, 3rd Test Day 1:England are set to host West Indies in the third and last Test of the series at Lord's. Catch all live scores and updates here.

September 7, 2017
England vs West Indies, Live Cricket score, 3rd Test Day 1: England lock horns with West Indies in decider at Lord's.
England are set to host West Indies in the third and last Test of the series at Lord’s. The series is level at 1-1 so far. Earlier, England thumped the visiting team by an innings and 209 runs in the day-night Test while West Indies fought their way back in the series and squared it all in the second encounter. They won the second match by 5 wickets to set up a mouth-watering clash at the home of cricket. While the West Indies batting and bowling have come good, fielding still remains an area of concern for the visitors as they have been sloppy in the field that has pushed them on the backfoot on a number of occasions.

Teams:
England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mason Crane, Toby Roland-Jones

Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Devendra Bishoo, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Miguel Cummins

 

