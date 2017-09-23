England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI preview: Hosts hold the edge over lacklustre Windies

England and West Indies once again lock horns in the third ODI at the County Ground in Bristol. England and West Indies once again lock horns in the third ODI at the County Ground in Bristol.

After rain played spoilsport in the second ODI, England and West Indies once again lock horns in the third ODI at the County Ground in Bristol. However, the hosts will hold the edge over the visitors as they will be buoyed by their win in the first ODI where Jonny Bairstow stole the limelight with a fantastic hundred. Ahead of the third game, the West Indies after putting up a lacklustre performance, will look to change their fortunes with an improved show.

Strengthened with the addition of Chris Gayle the Windies will hope that their batsmen can convert their star a s into big score. Barring Shai Hope and Jason Holder none of the other batsmen succeeded in converting their starts.

Among the bowlers, off-spinner Ashley Nurse-managed to test the England line-up to a certain extent but the rest of them bowled expensive spells. The fielding also remains another area of concern.

In the post-match conference, West Indies skipper Jason Holder was critical of his side’s bowling effort. “We didn’t bowl as well as I thought we should. We were a little inconsistent with our lines and lengths. We leaked boundaries.”

The fielding also needs to pick up.”, Holder observed.

On the other hand, England will look to play their natural game, having found it easy to score runs against the visitors. The batting line-up featuring the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, and Ben Stokes all look in good form and will be hoping for a successful outing against Windies.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams

