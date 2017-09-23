England vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Online Streaming: When is England vs West Indies 3rd ODI, where is ENG vs WI ODI, live TV coverage

England set to face West Indies in third ODI. (Souri PTI) England set to face West Indies in third ODI. (Souri PTI)

England and West Indies will once again be up against each other in the third one-day international of the five-match series on Sunday. England are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by seven wickets. The second match was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield. The third ODI gives a chance to West Indies to bounce back in the series. England will like to continue their winning run but it won’t be easy against West Indies as they will look to bounce back and hit hard. The third ODI will be played at the county ground, Bristol and as it does not have floodlights, this match is going to be a day match. West Indies will hope that opener Chris Gayle is back for the game as he had pulled out of the previous game due a thigh injury.

When is the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies?

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, September 24, 2017. This match will be the third of the five-match ODI series between the two teams.

What time is the England and West Indies 3rd ODI?

England and West Indies 3rd ODI begins at 03:30 PM IST (Sunday afternoon). The toss is scheduled for 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on StarSports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the England and West Indies 3rd ODI being played?

England and West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at County Ground, Bristol. This is the only day-game of the series as Bristol doesn’t have floodlights.

How do I follow the England and West Indies 3rd ODI live?

England and West Indies 3rd ODI can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd