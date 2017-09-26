Only in Express
England vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch the 3rd ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST

England lock horns with West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Kennington Oval, London.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 26, 2017 11:04 pm
England vs West Indies, England vs West Indies 3rd ODI, England vs West Indies live stream, England vs West Indies where to watch, England vs West Indies timings, eoin morgan, chris gayle, sunil narine, cricket news, indian express Eoin Morgan is the skipper of England ODI team. (Source: AP)
England lock horns with West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Kennington Oval, London and the home side already lead by 2-0. The Eoin Morgan-led side though suffered a blow after opener Alex Hales and all-rounder Ben Stokes were ruled out of this particular match following an arrest after Bristol nightclub incident. He was arrested in Bristol in the early hours of Monday. The 26-year-old spent the night in prison but was later released without any charge. Captain Eoin Morgan further said that it would Jason Roy who would play against West Indies on Wednesday while Sam Billings has been called in the ODI squad for the clash.

When is the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies, will be played on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

What time is the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies begins at 5 PM IST (Wednesday evening). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies being played?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How do I follow the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies live?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

