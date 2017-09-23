England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Chris Gayle is ‘good to go,’ says West Indies captain Jason Holder

Chris Gayle was ruled out due to a hamstring injury in the previous match. (Source: Reuters) Chris Gayle was ruled out due to a hamstring injury in the previous match. (Source: Reuters)

West Indies captain Jason Holder is confident that Chris Gayle will be able to play against England in the third ODI at Bristol. Gayle had suffered a twinge on his right hamstring while warming up before the second ODI and sat out the match. But Holder said that his absence in the last game was more of a “precautionary” measure than anything else.

“I think Chris is good to go…I think the last game was more precautionary than anything else. He seems to be raring to go,” Holder told reporters before West Indies’ training session at the County Ground on Saturday, “It’s good to have him back. We hope we can have him for the duration of the series.” Chris Gayle is in England only to play in the white ball leg of West Indies’ tour of the country having effectively ruled himself out of contention form Test selection after not playing a single first class game. His return to the ODI side marks an end to long standing differences the West Indies players have had with Cricket West Indies.

England won the first match that was played at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium. The second match that was supposed to be Trent Bridge was washed out after England managed to make 21 runs. Chris Gayle, for his part, had shown glimpses of his famed big hitting prowess when he made a quickfire 40 in West Indies’ victory in the lone T20I played between the two sides. This will Gayle’s first ODI since the end of the 2015 World Cup. England are wary of Gayle’s capability to take the game away from the opposition single-handedly. If it’s his day, and he gets hold of it, the way he hits it it’s going to clear the ropes. So you do want to get him early, and we’ve looked at footage and we’ve got a rough idea where we want to bowl to him,” said England pacer David Willey.

