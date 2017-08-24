England vs West Indies 2nd Test: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

England and West Indies begin the second Test on Friday. (Source: Reuters) England and West Indies begin the second Test on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

The first ever Day-Night Test in England turned out to be an easy fair for the hosts. England dominated the Test in all three departments of the game and won it inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The pink-ball Test saw Joe Root score a century, Alastair Cook scored a double century before Stuart Broad and James Anderson ran through the West Indies line-up.

But the second Test won’t be a day-night affair. England and West Indies will be playing the second Test with the red ball. The visitors will hope to bounce back after that defeat Edgbaston.

When is the second Test between England and West Indies?

England and West Indies will play the second Test of the three-match series on Friday, August 24, 2017. While the first match was a day-night game, this Test will be played with red ball.

What time is the second Test between England and West Indies?

After the day-night Test, England and West Indies will play Tests under normal conditions. The first ball will be bowled at 3:30 PM on Friday evening with the toss scheduled for 3 PM. You can follow live score and updates on IndianExpress.com throughout the contest.

What channel will air the second Test between England and West Indies?

The second Test between England and West Indies will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where is the second Test between England and West Indies being played?

The series is being hosted in England and the second Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

How do I follow the second Test live online?

The second Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

