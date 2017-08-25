England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Live cricket score: Windies strike early at Headingley, Alastair Cook departs

England vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd Test: England will look to seal the series with yet another win against a hapless Windies side. (Source: AP) England vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd Test: England will look to seal the series with yet another win against a hapless Windies side. (Source: AP)

After suffering a humiliating loss in the first Test against England at Edgbaston, West Indies are squaring off against England once again in the second Test at Headingley. While the hosts will be buoyed after inflicting an innings defeat on their rivals, the visitors need to realize that all is not lost and there is a chance for a fightback. Skipper Jason Holder needs to instill the belief in his young side that they can turn around their fortunes. The batting is one area of concern which needs to come good if the Windies are to pose a serious challenge against England. West Indies bowlers need to step up as well.

Meanwhile, for England skipper Joe Root will look to continue his fine form as he is just one-half-century away from equalling Ab de Villiers record of scoring 50 in 12 successive Test matches. Pacer James Anderson is also eight wickets short of 500 Test wickets.

England vs West Indies: England are 19/1 from 7.3 overs.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

