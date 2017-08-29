England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: England look to seal the series

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: West Indies will begin the day with Powell, Brathwaite. England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: West Indies will begin the day with Powell, Brathwaite.

With a target of 322, West Indies will hope to replicate their 1st innings performance when they take the field on the fifth and the final day of the second Test. Powell, Brathwaite will begin the day’s proceedings for the visitors while England will hope to seal the three-match Test series with a win at Headingley. West Indies dominated the third day before Moeen Ali (84) and Chris Woakes (61) forged a 117-run partnership to take England’s score to 490. Catch all live score and live updates of the final day of the second Test between England and West Indies here.

TEAMS:

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

