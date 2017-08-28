Only in Express
England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Root, Malan look to steady England’s ship against West Indies

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test: England look to bounce back with Joe Root and Dawid Malan. Stay tuned for all live score and live updates of Day 4 of the second test between England and West Indies.

Published:August 28, 2017 3:05 pm
England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Joe Root is on course to reach his 32nd Test half-century.
England will begin Day 4 with 171/3 after Joe Root and Dawid Malan helped them recover from early scare. An unbeaten 77-run partnership between Root and Malan gave England a two-run lead over West Indies at stumps on Day 3. England skipper Root is on course to reach 50 for the sixth time in 11 innings. It will be interesting to see if Jason Holder & co can strike early to push hosts on the back foot. Catch all live scores and live updates of Day 4 of the second test between England and West Indies.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4:

TEAMS:

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

