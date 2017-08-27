Only in Express
  • England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: England start off with two wickets against West Indies

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 27, 2017 3:41 pm
england vs west indies live cricket score, eng vs wi live cricket, eng vs wi live score, live cricket score, england west indies live streaming, cricket news, sports news, indian express England vs West Indies Live, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies batsmen led by Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite took the visitors into the lead. (Source: AP)
West Indies, for once in the five matches so far in the series, look comfortable with the bat and the ball to take the lead against England. Centuries by Kraig Brathwaite and Shai Hope have put West Indies in a strong position and in a 71 run lead. However, the visitors lost two wickets late in the day to forego some of the well-created advantage. Brathwaite departed for 134 runs but Hope continues to stay alive and will resume at 147. He will have the company of Jermaine Backwood to open the third day’s play. For England, James Anderson is five wickets from 500 wickets. Catch live scores and updates from England vs West Indies in 2nd Test Day 3.

England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: WHAT A START! James Anderson picks up two wickets in two balls to have West Indies pegged back early in the day. First to go is Shai Hope and then Shane Dowrich. Two balls to open the day and two wickets. West Indies, meanwhile, look to add to their 71 run lead created on the second day’s play.

TEAMS:

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

