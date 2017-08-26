England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: England look to regain advantage against West Indies

England vs West Indies Live, 2nd Test Day 2: England look to peg West Indies back with their pace attack. (Source: Reuters) England vs West Indies Live, 2nd Test Day 2: England look to peg West Indies back with their pace attack. (Source: Reuters)

After a hapless and dejected show in the first Test, the West Indies bowlers looked much better on the opening day of the second Test at Headingley. Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach both picked up four wickets each to leave England in trouble at 152/6 but Ben Stokes rallied the troops to ensure a respectable 258 before the hosts were bowled out. In response, West Indies batted bravely and cautiously to stand at 19/1 at stumps with Kieron Powell back in the pavilion.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: Kraigg Brathwaite and Devendra Bishoo will get West Indies underway on Day 2 from 19/1. England seamers will hope to get the same advantage that their counterparts did.

TEAMS:

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

