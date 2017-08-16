England vs West Indies 1st Test: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

England play their first day-night Test against West Indies in Edgbaston. (Source: AP) England play their first day-night Test against West Indies in Edgbaston. (Source: AP)

A few weeks back, England humbled South Africa 3-1 in a fourth match Test series with all matches producing massive victory margins. The hosts England started with a win but lost their second to have their tenacity questioned. And they proved the naysayers wrong by trashing South Africa in the third and fourth Test. But the ask in the next Test series would be different – or at least the start would be.

Instead of the bright English sunshine, the players would step up on the field late in the afternoon and get done with the sun set behind them. As for the opposition, that would be a big difference too. England would move from a prospective big challenge of World No 2 Test team South Africa to eighth ranked West Indies. They would also have to get accustomed to the pink ball instead of the red ball.

England will play their first ever day-night Test when they step on to the field at Edgbaston. The conditions of a day night Test won’t be new to the visitors, however, who have already played one against Pakistan in Dubai.

When is the first Test between England and West Indies?

England and West Indies will play the first Test on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

What time is the first Test between England and West Indies?

Considering it is a day night Test, and the first for England, the first ball will be bowled at 6.30 PM on Thursday evening with the toss scheduled for 6 PM – 2 PM local time and 1 PM GMT. You can follow live score and updates on IndianExpress.com throughout the contest.

What channel will air the first Test between England and West Indies?

The first Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where is the first Test between England and West Indies being played?

The series is being hosted in England and the first Test will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I follow the first Test live online?

The first Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

