Only in Express
  • England vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch the 1st ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch the 1st ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST

England take on West Indies in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester. While England won the Test series 2-1, West Indies on the other side clinched a convincing win by 21 runs in the only T20I.

Published:September 18, 2017 9:13 pm
England vs West Indies, England vs West Indies 1st ODI, England vs West Indies live stream, England vs West Indies where to watch, England vs West Indies timings, eoin morgan, chris gayle, sunil narine, cricket news, indian express England and West Indies lock horns in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester on Tuesday.
Related News

England take on West Indies in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester. The home side had a good run during Tests after they won the three-match series 2-1 but West Indies did make a fight back in the only T20I at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. West Indies grabbed a convincing 21-run win over Eoin Morgan’s side on Saturday. Both the teams would now be looking forward to start the series on a positive note. Moreover, this is a crucial series for West Indies as they have direct qualifications for the World Cup 2019 at stake.

When is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies, will be played on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

What time is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies begins at 5 PM IST (Tuesday evening). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies being played?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How do I follow the 1st ODI between England and West Indies live?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 