England vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch the 1st ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST

England and West Indies lock horns in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester on Tuesday. England and West Indies lock horns in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester on Tuesday.

England take on West Indies in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester. The home side had a good run during Tests after they won the three-match series 2-1 but West Indies did make a fight back in the only T20I at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. West Indies grabbed a convincing 21-run win over Eoin Morgan’s side on Saturday. Both the teams would now be looking forward to start the series on a positive note. Moreover, this is a crucial series for West Indies as they have direct qualifications for the World Cup 2019 at stake.

When is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies, will be played on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

What time is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies begins at 5 PM IST (Tuesday evening). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the 1st ODI between England and West Indies being played?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How do I follow the 1st ODI between England and West Indies live?

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App