England vs South Africa: We have to take criticism but questioning our desire is too much, says Ben Stokes

England players deserve criticism for the shoddy performances but questioning the team’s desire is not the right thing to do, vice-captain Ben Stokes has said. England players deserve criticism for the shoddy performances but questioning the team’s desire is not the right thing to do, vice-captain Ben Stokes has said.

England players deserve criticism for the shoddy performances but questioning the team’s desire is not the right thing to do, vice-captain Ben Stokes has said. This was after former players criticised the home team after a weak batting display in the final innings of “For anyone to question our fight or desire I think is wrong. They should know how much it means to play for England – how much to wear the Three Lions on your chest,” Stokes told reporters. “We have to take criticism on performances which we are understanding of, but (questioning our) desire is too much.”

England has also had to make some changes to their side. New England batsman Tom Westley will be set to play instead of Gary Ballance. However, skipper Faf Du Plessis has already given a warning.

“Well done to him for getting a 100 previously but I can promise you the intensity of a warm-up game versus a Test match is totally different,” Du Plessis said on Wednesday.

“He will be playing against a different attack.” One of the biggest threats Westley faces will be 22-year-old paceman Kagiso Rabada, back in the South Africa team having missed their 340-run second test win at Trent Bridge through suspension, after swearing at England’s Ben Stokes in the opening match at Lord’s.

“I’m excited to see what KG is going to bring to this game,” said Du Plessis. “With the time off, as a player it makes you a little bit hungry again, and the fact that we have done well in the previous game will add to his motivation. “If the weather is like this, will be a bit bowling friendly so I assume he will be raring to get that ball in his hand.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd