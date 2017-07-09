England vs South Africa: Twitterati heap praise Joe Root begins England captaincy career with win

England beat South Africa at Lord’s for the first time since 1960. (Source: AP) England beat South Africa at Lord’s for the first time since 1960. (Source: AP)

Joe Root began his England captaincy career with a win his first Test at Lord’s. England humbled South Africa by 211 runs inside four days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series as they bowled out the Proteas for 119 in the second innings.

South Africa were set a target of 331 runs by England but they were bowled out for 119 as England’s spin pair of Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson shared nine wickets amongst themselves. Moeen picked up six wickets for 53 runs while Dawson picked up three for himself. James Anderson picked one wicket as well.

Moeen took ten wickets in the match, combined with 87 runs in the first innings. He produced turn and bounce on pitch that supported spinners. This is England first win over South Africa at Lord’s since 1960.

South Africa’s chase began on a horrible note as debutant Heino Kuhn and captain Dean Elgar both fell when their teams’s score was only 12. They lost JP Duminy at stroke of Tea to be three down with four session remaining in the Test match.

But, Dawson had Hashim Amla trapped leg-before wicket and that was more-or-less over for South Africa. Quinton de Kock chopped the ball on to the stumps off his foot, Temba Bavuma was bowled out Moeen before he ran through the tail as well. Dawson picked the final wicket when Morne Morkel was caught in the deep to hand England the win.

England beating SA … Fantastic … but it’s the Girls beating the Aussies I have thoroughly Enjoyed today … #goboldly — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 9 July 2017

The second Test in the four-match series starts on Friday in Nottingham.

