England vs South Africa: Tom Westley set to replace injured Gary Ballance for third Test

Gary Ballance was injured in the second Test against South Africa. (Source: AP) Gary Ballance was injured in the second Test against South Africa. (Source: AP)

England have called up Essex batsman Tom Westley according to a report in ESPNCricinfo for the third Test as a replacement for Gary Ballance who was ruled out of the penultimate clash after injuring his left index finger during the second match of the four-Test series.

“I’m desperate to play for England, it would an absolute honour,” Westley told The Independent, prior to his call-up. “I’ve felt good the last few years at Essex. My first-class record has been very good. I’ve scored runs for the Lions and scored runs against the touring first-class teams – I’ve been in a good space for a number of years. So if there’s ever a time to play it would be now.”

“I’d like to think facing international attacks brings the best out of me,” he added. “Getting the hundred against Australia and backing it up against Sri Lanka and then South Africa, I’d like to think it’s not just a fluke,” he said.

“Whether I raise my game or whether my game is just suited to that I don’t know until I’m exposed to it at Test level. But I can just take a lot of confidence from the fact I’ve scored those runs against some good bowlers and good attacks. It puts me in quite a good place.”

Tom Westley and Alastair Cook named in England starting XI to face South Africa at The Kia Oval. #CongratulationsWes pic.twitter.com/QXk9AbmyVJ — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) 20 July 2017

Along with Westley, it is Middlesex player Dawid Malan who has also made it in the 13-man squad. Malan had made debut for England in T20I against South Africa. The series is presently level at 1-1 with two more games left. The third match of the series is scheduled to take place at the Oval next week.

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Tom Westley, Mark Wood.

