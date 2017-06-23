England vs South Africa: I’ve grown up a lot over the last three years, says Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has featured in 37 Tests, 27 ODIs and 21 T20Is in his four years of his international career. (Source: Reuters) Jonny Bairstow has featured in 37 Tests, 27 ODIs and 21 T20Is in his four years of his international career. (Source: Reuters)

“Inconsistency is a great door for the change” is something which defines Jonny Bairstow’s inconsistent international career. The right-handed batsman’s performance over the last two years has not been sufficient to cement his place in England squad.

After his unbeaten 60 off 35 balls in England’s nine-wicket win over South Africa, the 27-year old provided another instance of what he brings to the table. Ever since making his debut against West Indies at The Lord’s in 2012, Bairstow has just managed to play 37 Tests, 27 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

After his blazing show with the bat in the first T20I against the Proteas, Bairstow said, “I’ve been in and out, and learning to deal with that is a skill in itself. You’ve got to deal with the fact that you can score runs, but you may not be in for the next game. Not worrying about it is the biggest thing. Just being comfortable within yourself, within your surroundings.”

After scoring three fifties in his four previous one-day innings, Bairstow needed opener Jason Roy’s poor run with the bat to find himself a place in Eoin Morgan’s side in the just-concluded Champions Trophy.

Not hesitant of facing the reality, Bairstow feels he has matured as a cricketer and continues to grow over the period of time. “I’ve grown up a lot over the last three years. I’m not sure what I can particularly put that down to, but naturally, you grow from a boy to a man. You learn about how to play, how to construct an innings. I’ve been in squads, played, not played, and in different formats. If you pick every bit of it apart, then you get yourself het up. There’s more to life.”

With in-form Jos Buttler donning the gloves behind the wickets, catching selectors attention looks a lot more difficult for Bairstow.

