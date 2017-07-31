England vs South Africa: Moeen Ali takes first hat-trick at Oval in 100 year history

England’s Moeen Ali picked up a hat-trick in the Third Test against South Africa at the Oval. Morne Morkel was his hat-trick ball victim courtesy of which England wrapped up the innings and won the match by 239 runs. With this Moeen Ali’s hat-trick is the first by an England spinner since Tom Goddard in 1938-39. Incidentally, this was also the first hat-trick at the oval cricket ground.
On a fifth day pitch, Ali was at his brilliant best as he pitched the ball in correct areas and got enough purchase to trouble the batsman. His hat-trick victims included that of Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. At the end of the South Africa’s second innings, he ended up with figures of 45/4. The hat-trick also some drama as Ali had his appeal turned down by the umpire.
He then went for the review and was successful which led to wild celebrations by the home side. With this win, England retains the Basil D’Oliveira trophy irrespective of the result next match.
