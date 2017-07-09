Moeen Ali lords over South Africa, England win by 211 runs

Moeen Ali picked up eight wickets in the match, including six in the second innings. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali picked up eight wickets in the match, including six in the second innings. (Source: Reuters)

Any chances of South Africa chasing down the second highest chase at Lord’s were ended by England bowlers at Tea on day four of the Test match. Chasing a target of 331, South Africa lost three early wickets before Tea. If that made South Africa turn their focus to earning a draw in the first Test of the series, Moeen Ali made sure that do not remain either.

The England off-spinner picked up six wickets to humiliate South Africa by bowling them out for 119 well before close of play on day four and hand England a 211-run win. With the win, England take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

South Africa produced a brilliant bowling effort in the second innings to bowl out England for 233 in the second innings midway through the second session. But that was the only high point of the day for the Proteas. Combined with the first innings lead of 97 runs, England gave South Africa a target of 331 runs.

But, Moeen’s brilliant bowling on a slow and turning Lord’s wicket made life of South Africa’s batsmen difficult. He gripped the ball, provided enough air and pitched in the right places to pick up six wickets.

