England vs South Africa, second Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Faf Du Plessis returns to the South African squad for the second Test. Faf Du Plessis returns to the South African squad for the second Test.

England play South Africa in the second of their four-match Test series at Trent Bridge. Faf Du Plessis is back at the helm of the South African setup and will be looking to lead a turnaround after their crushing 2110-run in the first Test. England, on the other hand, will be seeing South Africa fragile confidence as an opening to exploit as they chase a first Test series win at home against the Proteas in 20 years. South Africa will be missing the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada as a result of a fourth demerit point that he collected in the first Test. JP Duminy has also been dropped from the squad. England would remain largely unchanged as they look to consolidate a strong position in the series.

When is the second Test between England and South Africa?

England and South Africa play the second Test on Thursday, July 14.

What time is second Test between England and South Africa?

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST (Thursday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the second Test between England and South Africa?

The match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the second Test between England and South Africa being played?

The second Test will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire.

How do I follow the second Test between England and South Africa live?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd