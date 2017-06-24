England vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd T20: When and where to watch the third T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST

England and South Africa will clash in the deciding third T20 match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. (Source: File) England and South Africa will clash in the deciding third T20 match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. (Source: File)

England and South Africa will clash in the deciding third T20 match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both the teams have won a match each previously and will now look to win the final game and clinch the series. In the first match, the hosts won comfortably by nine wickets after chasing 143 in 14.3 overs. The second T20 produced a nail-biting finish as South Africa won by just three runs and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

When is the third T20 match between England and South Africa?

The third T20 match, which will also be the deciding match of the series between England and South Africa will be played on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

What time is the third T20 match between England and South Africa?

The third T20 match between England and South Africa begins at 7:00 PM IST (Sunday night). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the third T20 match between England and South Africa being played?

The third T20 match between England and South Africa will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How do I follow the third T20 match between England and South Africa live?

The third T20 match between England and South Africa can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

