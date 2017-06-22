England vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20: When and where to watch the second T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs South Africa Live Streaming: South Africa will face England in the second of the three-match T20 series. England vs South Africa Live Streaming: South Africa will face England in the second of the three-match T20 series.

South Africa will square off against England in the second of the three-match T20 series. After tasting a bitter defeat in the first game, South Africa will look to get their campaign back on track. England, however, will look to win the game and seal their first T20 series win in 2017. The first match saw the Proteas deliver a lacklustre performance despite getting starts from AB De Villiers and Farhaan Behardien. England on the other hand chased down the total quite comfortably.

When is the second T20 match between England and South Africa?

The second T20 match between England and South Africa will be played on Friday, June 23, 2017.

What time is the second T20 match between England and South Africa?

The second T2O match between England and South Africa begins at 9:30 PM IST (Friday night). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the second T20 match between England and South Africa being played?

The second T20 match between England and South Africa will be played at County Ground, Taunton

How do I follow the second T20 match between England and South Africa live?

The second T20 match between England and South Africa can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

