England vs South Africa, Live cricket score, 1st T20I: South Africa win the toss, elect to bat first

England take on South Africa in the Rose Bowl for the first of three T20Is that the two sides play. England may be fielding a side with a quite a few fresh faces while the ones that played in the Champions Trophy would be looking to put it behind altogether, Jason Roy being amongst second lot. That will be something that South Africa will be looking to do more than their opponents. They will be led by AB De Villiers with Faf Du Plessis not playing at all. Catch live scores and updates of the first T20I between England and South Africa here.

England vs South Africa, First T20I, Live scores and updates: South Africa are 7/1 after over.

Teams:

South Africa: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers (C), David Miller, Farhaan Berhardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Mason Crane, Mark Wood.

