England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4: England hand South Africa 380 run target; rain delays restart

England vs South Africa, 4th Test Day 4 LIVE: England look to build on their lead on the fourth day. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa, 4th Test Day 4 LIVE: England look to build on their lead on the fourth day. (Source: Reuters)

England dominated the third Test throughout to take a 2-1 series lead and they’ve not let up in the fourth Test either to carry the momentum forward. The hosts dismissed South Africa for 226 runs on Day 3 and then came back out to extend their advantage to 360 runs before rain called for early stumps. England didn’t make much with their upper half once again but the lower order led by Moeen Ali stood defiantly to take away South Africa’s hopes of a smaller target to chase. Catch live scores and updates from England vs South Africa in the 4th Test on Day 4.

England vs South Africa, 4th Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates: England have been bowled out for 243 runs. South Africa to chase 380 runs to level series. England resumed from 224/8. Moeen Ali stayed unbeaten on 75 while Morne Morkel picked up four wickets.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

