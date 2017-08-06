England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 3: England set to take big lead against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 3: England set for big lead against South Africa. (Source: AP) England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 3: England set for big lead against South Africa. (Source: AP)

England are in a strong position in the fourth and final Test against South Africa after reducing the visitors to 220 for 9. England still lead by 142 runs and will hope they can bowl out South Africa as early as possible on day three in Manchester. South Africa once again disappointed with the bat and lost nine wickets on day two. James Anderson picked up four wickets. He was bowling from the “James Anderson End” at the Old Trafford. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow was unlucky to be dismissed at 99 but his innings anchored England to a total of 362. Catch the live score and updates of the England vs South Africa 4th Test Day 3 here.

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 3: South Africa 220 for 9 – The Proteas will resume at 220 for 9 and 142 runs behind England on day three.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

