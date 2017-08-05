Latest News
  • England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England look to build on against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England look to build on against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: Catch the England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 4th Test Day 2 from Manchester here. England vs South Africa 4th Test Day 2 Live here with England in strong position. Catch ENG vs SA Live Score 4th Test Day 2 here.

By: Express Web Desk | Manchester | Published:August 5, 2017 2:12 pm
england vs south africa live score, live cricket score, eng vs sa live score England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England look to build on against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England made slow progress on the first day of the fourth Test and reached 260/6 at stumps. Skipper Joe Root and his deputy Ben Stokes scored individual half-centuries before both were dismissed. England struggled to get their partnerships going and did not manage big score. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier shared four wickets amongst themselves for South Africa which restricted the home side in accelerating the run flow. Joe Root’s troops presently lead the four-match series 2-1 after they won the first and third match and a win in this game will give them the series in their favour. Catch the live cricket score and England vs South Africa Live Score of the 4th Test Day 2 here.

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England resume at 260/6 – England will like to put up a better batting display on the second day of the Test match against South Africa 

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 12
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (32-31)
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 