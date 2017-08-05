England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England look to build on against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England look to build on against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

England made slow progress on the first day of the fourth Test and reached 260/6 at stumps. Skipper Joe Root and his deputy Ben Stokes scored individual half-centuries before both were dismissed. England struggled to get their partnerships going and did not manage big score. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier shared four wickets amongst themselves for South Africa which restricted the home side in accelerating the run flow. Joe Root’s troops presently lead the four-match series 2-1 after they won the first and third match and a win in this game will give them the series in their favour. Catch the live cricket score and England vs South Africa Live Score of the 4th Test Day 2 here.

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 2: England resume at 260/6 – England will like to put up a better batting display on the second day of the Test match against South Africa

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

