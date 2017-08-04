England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 1: England eye series win against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 1: England eye series win against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

England, having already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, will go all out in the final Test of the series against South Africa when the two teams meet at Old Trafford in Manchester. South Africa would like to make a comeback and win the final Test and draw the series. But for that they need their batsmen to lift their game as they suffered collapse in the first innings of the third Test and were never able to make a comeback. Ben Stokes scored a century for England while Moeen Ali took a hat-trick in the second innings in the England win. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the England vs South Africa 4th Test Day 1 here

England vs South Africa Live Score 4th Test Day 1 Live Score:

